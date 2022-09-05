Katalyo (KTLYO) Market Cap Hits $286,752.13

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 44.6% lower against the US dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $286,752.13 and $44,508.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002502 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001697 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00822220 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015128 BTC.
Katalyo Coin Profile
Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com.
Buying and Selling Katalyo
Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.