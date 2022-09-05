KCCPAD Price Hits $0.0082 (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One KCCPAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. KCCPAD has a market cap of $1.12 million and $1,009.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002506 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00832645 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015589 BTC.
KCCPAD Profile
KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.
Buying and Selling KCCPAD
Receive News & Updates for KCCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KCCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.