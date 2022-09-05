Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$89.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$86.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$74.50.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EQB opened at C$52.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 6.09. EQB has a 52-week low of C$50.53 and a 52-week high of C$84.78.

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$164.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that EQB will post 9.9099997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.01%.

About EQB

(Get Rating)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.