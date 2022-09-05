Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$106.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a C$106.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$100.08.

NA opened at C$87.32 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$82.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other news, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$89.70 per share, with a total value of C$179,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,583,980.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

