Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Outperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.42.

Shares of TD stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11. The company has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

