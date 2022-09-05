Keep3rV1 One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.79 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for approximately $115.09 or 0.00581854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $48.93 million and $3.79 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,779.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00134860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00036757 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022246 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 425,178 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network.

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.