Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $6,382.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kemacoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001998 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00158852 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008968 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC.
Kemacoin Coin Profile
Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
