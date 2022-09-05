Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $6,382.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kemacoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00158852 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008968 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

