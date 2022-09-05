KeyFi Hits Market Cap of $193,987.13 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $193,987.13 and approximately $159.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00838456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015524 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.