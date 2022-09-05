KeyFi Hits Market Cap of $193,987.13 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $193,987.13 and approximately $159.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002482 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00838456 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015524 BTC.
KeyFi Profile
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
