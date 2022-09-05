Ki (XKI) Price Reaches $0.0806 on Major Exchanges

Ki (XKI) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Ki has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ki has a total market capitalization of $15.98 million and approximately $29,365.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ki alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00838394 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015405 BTC.

About Ki

Ki’s total supply is 947,624,753 coins and its circulating supply is 198,348,213 coins. Ki’s official Twitter account is @Ki_Foundation.

Buying and Selling Ki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.