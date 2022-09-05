KickToken (KICK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $157,534.00

KickToken (KICK) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $842,514.88 and approximately $157,534.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,080.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00036985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00134599 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021912 BTC.

KickToken is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,160,608 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

