Kineko One Day Trading Volume Hits $273.00 (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Kineko has a market cap of $13,358.97 and $273.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kineko has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001700 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824842 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015458 BTC.
Kineko Coin Profile
Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.
Kineko Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.