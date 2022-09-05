Kineko One Day Trading Volume Hits $273.00 (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Kineko has a market cap of $13,358.97 and $273.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kineko has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.