KingDeFi Self Reported Market Cap Tops $7.72 Million (KRW)

KingDeFi (KRW) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. One KingDeFi coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KingDeFi has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $285,025.00 worth of KingDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KingDeFi has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00838393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015398 BTC.

KingDeFi Coin Profile

Buying and Selling KingDeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KingDeFi directly using US dollars.

