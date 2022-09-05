KingDeFi Self Reported Market Cap Tops $7.72 Million (KRW)

KingDeFi (KRW) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. One KingDeFi coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KingDeFi has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $285,025.00 worth of KingDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KingDeFi has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002479 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00838393 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015398 BTC.
KingDeFi Coin Profile
KingDeFi’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
