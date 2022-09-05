Kishu Inu Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $45.09 Million (KISHU)

Kishu Inu (KISHU) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Kishu Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kishu Inu has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kishu Inu has a market cap of $45.09 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Kishu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Kishu Inu

KISHU is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2021. The Reddit community for Kishu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KishuInu. Kishu Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuKishu.

Kishu Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kishu Inu ($KISHU): is building a community-focused decentralized transaction network. KISHU is fully decentralized, and all decisions are made by the community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kishu Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kishu Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kishu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

