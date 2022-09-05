Klaytn (KLAY) Market Cap Achieves $693.10 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001156 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Klaytn has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $693.10 million and approximately $22.39 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 3,015,059,999 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official.

Klaytn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

