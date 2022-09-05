Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Holdings Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,124 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.26% of Kohl’s worth $175,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $61,738,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 134.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 621,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,585,000 after buying an additional 356,811 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $11,360,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 405.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 261,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after buying an additional 209,726 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $9,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KSS. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS opened at $29.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

