KOK Reaches Market Cap of $35.00 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, KOK has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KOK coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $35.00 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,876.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00037074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00134792 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022137 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

