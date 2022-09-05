Komodo (KMD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $867,572.00

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $34.64 million and $867,572.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00318134 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00117541 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00080019 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,587,822 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

