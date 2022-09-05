KStarCoin (KSC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.13 Million

KStarCoin (KSC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, KStarCoin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. KStarCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and $2.65 million worth of KStarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KStarCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KStarCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,787.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00036250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132598 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022236 BTC.

KStarCoin Profile

KStarCoin (CRYPTO:KSC) is a coin. KStarCoin’s official Twitter account is @kstarlivecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KStarCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KSC (KStarCoin) is KStarLive’s ERC20 based cryptocurrency that will enable KStarLive to create an incentivized fan-based platform. By integrating KStarCoin in KStarLive’s community, it will be able to provide the users' community activity rewards as well as services and products such as K-Pop concert & fan meeting crowdfunding, K-Pop concert ticket sales, K-Star goods and methods for overseas fans to send gifts to their favorite stars. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KStarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KStarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KStarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KStarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KStarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.