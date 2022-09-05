Kuai Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $382,725.00 (KT)

Kuai Token (KT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Kuai Token coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $382,725.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,881.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00036301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00132404 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022131 BTC.

Kuai Token Coin Profile

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,536,708 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com.

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

