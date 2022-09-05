KuCoin Token Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.37 or 0.00047354 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $921.89 million and $1.82 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,788.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00036946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00134050 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022236 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 coins and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

