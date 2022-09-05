Kulupu 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $32,392.00 (KLP)

Kulupu (KLP) traded 44.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. During the last week, Kulupu has traded down 42% against the US dollar. One Kulupu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Kulupu has a market cap of $161,198.00 and $32,392.00 worth of Kulupu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kulupu

KLP uses the hashing algorithm. Kulupu’s total supply is 28,857,458 coins and its circulating supply is 28,858,778 coins. Kulupu’s official Twitter account is @kulupunetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kulupu is corepaper.org/kulupu. The Reddit community for Kulupu is https://reddit.com/r/kulupu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kulupu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kulupu is a proof of work blockchain with on-chain governance and online upgrade. Kulupu is a self-updating self-governed blockchain system, using proof-of-work as its consensus engine. Kulupu is built with the Substrate framework. It is a blockchain that combines proof-of-work consensus engine with forkless upgrades. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kulupu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kulupu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kulupu using one of the exchanges listed above.

