Kuma Inu Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.10 Million (KUMA)

Kuma Inu (KUMA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Kuma Inu has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $79,143.00 worth of Kuma Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kuma Inu has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kuma Inu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00836593 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015402 BTC.
Kuma Inu Profile
Kuma Inu’s total supply is 500,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,750,167,011,962 coins. Kuma Inu’s official Twitter account is @KumaInuOfficial. The Reddit community for Kuma Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KumaInu.
Kuma Inu Coin Trading
