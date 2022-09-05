KUN (KUN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $748.00

KUN (KUN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. KUN has a market capitalization of $9,340.08 and $748.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.67 or 0.00023552 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, KUN has traded 4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002507 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001693 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00835198 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015421 BTC.
KUN Profile
KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io.
KUN Coin Trading
