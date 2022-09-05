KUN (KUN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $748.00

KUN (KUN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. KUN has a market capitalization of $9,340.08 and $748.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.67 or 0.00023552 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, KUN has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00835198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015421 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io.

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

