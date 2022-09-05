Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $37.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

KURA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of KURA stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $990.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

