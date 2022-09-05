LABS Group (LABS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $40,078.00

LABS Group (LABS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $40,078.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002494 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001678 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00837712 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015610 BTC.
LABS Group Profile
LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio.
LABS Group Coin Trading
