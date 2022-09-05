LABS Group (LABS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $40,078.00

LABS Group (LABS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $40,078.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00837712 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015610 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio.

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

