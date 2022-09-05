Lake Street Capital Cuts Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target to $17.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPWH. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 10.2 %

SPWH opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $384.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.88. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $351.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

