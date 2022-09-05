Lalitha Vaidyanathan Sells 6,854 Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 6,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.52, for a total transaction of C$435,338.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,319 shares in the company, valued at C$7,578,665.60.

CCL Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$64.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$11.43 billion and a PE ratio of 19.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.04. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of C$53.36 and a 1-year high of C$73.75.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.44.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.