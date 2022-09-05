Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $430.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $458.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

