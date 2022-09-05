Lambda Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (LAMB) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Lambda has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $360,882.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lambda

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,414,198 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lambda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

