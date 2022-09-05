Lamden Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $31,851.00 (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Lamden has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $31,851.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007924 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.