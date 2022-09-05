Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Receives $140.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LANC shares. CL King started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,033,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,914,000 after acquiring an additional 203,259 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 556,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,979,000 after acquiring an additional 332,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,866,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $168.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.86. Lancaster Colony has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $177.51.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.46%.

About Lancaster Colony

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.