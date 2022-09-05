Lanceria (LANC) Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week

Lanceria (LANC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Lanceria coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lanceria has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lanceria has a market cap of $522,207.78 and $4,921.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002494 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00837968 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015580 BTC.
Lanceria Coin Profile
Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs.
Buying and Selling Lanceria
