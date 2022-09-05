Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 821.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $145.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen reduced their price target on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

