Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives $39.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Price Performance

Lazard stock opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.43. Lazard has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Lazard had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Lazard by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.