LCG (LCG) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

LCG (LCG) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. LCG has a market capitalization of $11.25 million and approximately $13,627.00 worth of LCG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LCG has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LCG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,757.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00036172 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022270 BTC.

LCG Profile

LCG is a coin. LCG’s official website is lcg-energy.com. LCG’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=-1. LCG’s official Twitter account is @LcgIco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LCG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCG Group ecosystem is powered by the LCG Group Token (LCG). The LCG Token will be usable for a wide array of services such as to cover electricity needs as a payment method, to provide investment options, to access energy-related services and products in the LCG ecosystem and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

