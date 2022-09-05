Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Leidos by 71.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,051,000 after buying an additional 1,814,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,225,350,000 after purchasing an additional 741,276 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,475,000 after purchasing an additional 320,790 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,652,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,868,000 after purchasing an additional 316,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,160,000 after purchasing an additional 229,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Shares of LDOS opened at $93.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.08. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

