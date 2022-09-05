LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.40.

LendingClub Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $12.70 on Friday. LendingClub has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Activity

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $83,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,084.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,084.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,400 shares of company stock worth $649,977 over the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in LendingClub by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in LendingClub by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in LendingClub by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in LendingClub by 6.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

