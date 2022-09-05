Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 82.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in Lennox International by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 2.6% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,325.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:LII opened at $245.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.74. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.85 and a 52 week high of $335.14. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lennox International from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.40.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

