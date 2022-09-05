Lepricon (L3P) Market Capitalization Tops $159,099.44

Lepricon (L3P) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Lepricon coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lepricon has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lepricon has a market capitalization of $159,099.44 and approximately $23,402.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,770.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00134803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036734 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022255 BTC.

Lepricon Profile

Lepricon (CRYPTO:L3P) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio.

Lepricon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

