LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of LHC Group worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,922,000 after purchasing an additional 219,148 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in LHC Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after buying an additional 304,456 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,058,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 585,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,730,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $161.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.49. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $186.38.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

