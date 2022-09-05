Lightning Bitcoin Trading Up 26.9% This Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $169,458.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00025476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00308022 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001189 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002456 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.