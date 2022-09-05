Linear Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $80.46 million and $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,756.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00036813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00134774 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022271 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

