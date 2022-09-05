Linker Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.79 Million (LNC)

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Linker Coin has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $335.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,748.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00132173 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022281 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

