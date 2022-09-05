LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading Up 2% This Week

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $527,298.93 and $883.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 2% against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00073712 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LiquidApps Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.