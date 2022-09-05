Liquity 24 Hour Volume Reaches $649,623.00 (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00004428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $71.38 million and $649,623.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00838481 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015468 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,557,735 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.

