Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $1.05 on Major Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $135.14 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00005291 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016734 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000994 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

