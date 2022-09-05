Lisk (LSK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.50 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00005263 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $133.57 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015783 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001100 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.