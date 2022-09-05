Litecoin Cash Price Down 17.9% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $119.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.46 or 0.00974910 BTC.
- RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,855.25 or 1.00059405 BTC.
- Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000127 BTC.
- Fusion (FSN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000995 BTC.
- Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Manna (MANNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 765,343,950 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
