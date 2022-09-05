Lithium Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.83 Million (LITH)

Lithium (LITH) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Lithium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lithium has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Lithium has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and $127,097.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002506 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00832645 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015589 BTC.
About Lithium
Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,791,215,039 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
