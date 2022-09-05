LockTrip Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week (LOC)

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $12.78 million and $16,318.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00005209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 coins. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

